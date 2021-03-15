Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Gap Down to $1.96

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.82. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 1,620 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.41.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

