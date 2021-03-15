Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $152.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.47. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $154.09.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

