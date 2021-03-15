Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RBNC. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $26.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.57 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim York bought 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,694 shares of company stock valued at $92,008 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

