Remme Hits 24 Hour Volume of $188,321.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Remme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Remme has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $188,321.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Remme has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00048537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.00657716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00072309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00025082 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026127 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Remme is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

