Ren (REN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Ren has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $125.96 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ren has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001916 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00665797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00071435 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

