Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,999 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $117.17. The company had a trading volume of 286,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,943,999. The firm has a market cap of $607.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

