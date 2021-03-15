Renaissance Group LLC Has $29.63 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up about 1.3% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $29,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,043,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after buying an additional 325,571 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,492,000 after buying an additional 100,617 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after buying an additional 997,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.52. 15,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

