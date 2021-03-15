Renaissance Group LLC Has $30.18 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.3% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,586,000 after acquiring an additional 53,696 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,010,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,122,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $554,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.02. 24,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,208. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.46 and its 200 day moving average is $244.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Accenture to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.08.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

