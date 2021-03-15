Renaissance Group LLC Has $35.25 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,007 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $35,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after acquiring an additional 352,565 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $384,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,910 shares of company stock valued at $39,708,663. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.13. 31,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,388. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.26 and a 200 day moving average of $121.76.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

