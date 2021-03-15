Renaissance Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,812 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.12. 480,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,966,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.14. The company has a market cap of $192.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

