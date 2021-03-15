Renaissance Group LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $27,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $881,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 39,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.45. The company had a trading volume of 295,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

