Renaissance Group LLC Makes New $9.86 Million Investment in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 825,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERIC. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 540,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,943. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

