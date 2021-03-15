Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,454 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $34,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,246. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $652,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.