Renaissance Group LLC Sells 2,190 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $348.24. 18,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,290. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

