Renaissance Group LLC Sells 30,405 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,405 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for about 1.3% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CBRE Group worth $31,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CBRE Group by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,700. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

