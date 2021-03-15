Renaissance Group LLC Sells 4,347 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,485 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for 1.2% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $28,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,195,000 after purchasing an additional 679,721 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Electronic Arts by 122.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after acquiring an additional 649,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 27.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after acquiring an additional 572,128 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.29. 51,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,813. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.12 and its 200-day moving average is $133.66. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,825,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

