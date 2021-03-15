Renaissance Group LLC Sells 6,810 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $27,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $953,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,485. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

