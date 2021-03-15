Renaissance Group LLC Sells 7,844 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,789 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,164,859,000 after acquiring an additional 196,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after acquiring an additional 496,432 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $893,899,000 after acquiring an additional 146,686 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.84 on Monday, hitting $211.25. The stock had a trading volume of 56,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.76 and a 200 day moving average of $202.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

