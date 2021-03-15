Renaissance Group LLC Sells 8,608 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 221.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after buying an additional 70,904 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 735,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 98,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.67 on Monday, reaching $174.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,863. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.47.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

