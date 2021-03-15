Renaissance Group LLC Sells 9,339 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.3% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.