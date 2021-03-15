Renaissance Group LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 30,609 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.3% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 453,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,646,889. The stock has a market cap of $259.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

