Renaissance Group LLC Trims Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,469 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for about 1.6% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.23% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $36,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,121,000 after acquiring an additional 206,539 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,455,000 after acquiring an additional 469,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $192,402,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,042,000 after acquiring an additional 485,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,285. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.52. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.