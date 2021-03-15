Renaissance Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $28,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.63. The stock had a trading volume of 129,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $299.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.39.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.