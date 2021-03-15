Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 125,100 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,295 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $17,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after purchasing an additional 643,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $16,103,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 424.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 292,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,655,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,760.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZION opened at $59.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $59.37. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

ZION has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

