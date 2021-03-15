Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 216,350 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 164.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $17,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNLA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 309.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 878,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,361,000 after acquiring an additional 664,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,708,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,237,000 after acquiring an additional 595,362 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,445,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 556,275 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 523,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 422,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 655,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 409,486 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

