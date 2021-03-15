Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,592 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of Realogy worth $17,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Realogy during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

NYSE:RLGY opened at $16.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLGY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.