Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.81% of Triumph Group worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,298,000 after acquiring an additional 580,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Triumph Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,476 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Triumph Group by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,002 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Triumph Group by 299.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 698,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Triumph Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 48,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGI opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

