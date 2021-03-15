Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 109,738 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,738 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.18% of Puma Biotechnology worth $17,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,610 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,518,000. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,555,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1,091.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,102,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,571 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBYI stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $454.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $186,361.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,116.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,517.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,258 shares of company stock worth $279,476. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

