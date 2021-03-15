Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Tata Motors worth $17,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,850,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after buying an additional 4,588,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,221,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 247,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tata Motors by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 156,486 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:TTM opened at $21.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.30. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.