Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,898 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.20% of The Buckle worth $17,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

BKE opened at $40.65 on Monday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $66,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $241,629. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

