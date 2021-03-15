Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,192,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of Columbia Financial worth $18,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Columbia Financial by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Columbia Financial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Columbia Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Columbia Financial by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $17.94 on Monday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

