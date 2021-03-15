Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,193,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 364,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Euronav worth $17,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

EURN opened at $9.16 on Monday. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

