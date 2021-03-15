Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.23 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 358.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Gartner worth $16,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after buying an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 184,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 108,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,101,000 after buying an additional 97,097 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Gartner by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,511,000 after buying an additional 67,411 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,566,000 after buying an additional 57,574 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IT opened at $186.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.76. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.