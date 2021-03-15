Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.41 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $16,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLIC. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $46.61 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $52.55. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

KLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.