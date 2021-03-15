Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.55 Million Stock Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,279 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Natus Medical worth $16,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,729,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,824,000 after purchasing an additional 263,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,688,000 after purchasing an additional 208,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Natus Medical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after buying an additional 68,791 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Natus Medical by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 130,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Natus Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $26.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

