Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.64 Million Stock Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,540,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,680 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.28% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $16,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLDT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLDT stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $675.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

