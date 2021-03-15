Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.83 Million Stock Position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.02% of IRadimed worth $16,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in IRadimed by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in IRadimed by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TheStreet lowered IRadimed from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $22.98 on Monday. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.91 million, a PE ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). IRadimed had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

