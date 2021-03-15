Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.90 Million Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.44% of First Busey worth $16,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 702.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 456.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the third quarter worth $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $26.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

