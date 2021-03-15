Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $17.16 Million Stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,583,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,197 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of Atlas worth $17,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 495,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.57 on Monday. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

