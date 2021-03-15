Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $17.29 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DTE Energy worth $17,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $127.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other news, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

