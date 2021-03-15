Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $17.75 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 960,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.39% of Independent Bank worth $17,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 57,494 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 98,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $24.28 on Monday. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $531.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

