Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.15 Million Holdings in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.65% of Ardagh Group worth $18,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ardagh Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Ardagh Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ardagh Group by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ardagh Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. Analysts expect that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Ardagh Group Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.