Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.58 Million Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.95% of Ducommun worth $18,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 42,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ducommun by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO opened at $62.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $62.57. The company has a market cap of $740.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCO. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

