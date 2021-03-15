Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18 Million Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,064,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $18,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

