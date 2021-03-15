Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $18,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.72 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.99.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.