Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 492,007 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of Fluor worth $16,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLR opened at $23.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

