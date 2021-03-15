Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $18,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $54,011,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $33,552,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $30,534,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,360,000 after buying an additional 508,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.