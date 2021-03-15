Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.26% of GMS worth $16,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,724,000 after acquiring an additional 283,837 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 263,894 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 35.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1,318.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 183,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS opened at $44.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 144,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

