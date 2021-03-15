Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,224,601 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $16,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR stock opened at $93.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $255,447.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

