Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 52,000 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.13% of Spok worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Spok by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spok by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Spok by 331.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Spok by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spok by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

SPOK stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

